N Valarmathi, Voice Behind ISRO's Launch Countdowns, Passes Away

N. Valarmathi, a scientist with the Indian Space and Research Organisation and the voice behind the nation's space mission countdowns, died on Saturday. She was 64. Valarmathi had lent her voice to the countdown of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, which became the first spacecraft to land on the lunar south pole.

"The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise," former ISRO Director PV Venkitakrishnan posted on social media platform X.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister for electronics and technology, also offered condolences on the microblogging platform. "Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3. My condolences to her family and friends," he said.