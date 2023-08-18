Music Festival Lollapalooza Set For India Return In January 2024

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will return to India with its second edition, set to be held in January 2024, the organisers announced Friday.

The music festival will take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, a press release stated.

"Building upon the immense support and appreciation received during its debut, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to deliver an unparalleled celebration of music, art, food, activities and culture."