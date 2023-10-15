Mumbai's October Heat: Temperature Rises By 1.5°C In Second Week, AQI Worsens

Mumbai's average weekly temperature rises by 1.5°C in the second week of October.

Mumbai's 'October Heat' has mercury levels rising in the second week to an average of 31.4°C from 29.9°C in the past week. The air quality of the city has also worsened in the second week to an average of 131.7 from the first week's 116. Air Quality Index and temperature are based on data from AQI's website as reported at 12 noon daily.

The 'October Heat' is period of hot and dry weather or a 'second summer' typically in the month of October, that marks the transition from monsoon to winter

Mumbai's temperature has inched up to 32°C from 30°C at the start of the month.