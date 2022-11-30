Mumbai's Measles Tally Rises By Five To 308, One Suspected Death Reported
The bulletin said 43 new patients were added to the civic-run hospitals in the city, while 29 were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body said in a bulletin.
With the new additions, the city's tally of measles cases has risen to 308 so far this year and the death toll to eight, while the number of suspected deaths reached four.
According to the civic body, the deceased is a five-month-old boy, a resident of Wadala.
The patient was unimmunised. He got fever on Nov. 23, and developed a rash over his face and trunk on Nov. 24.
The boy was admitted to a BMC hospital on Nov. 26 and was found to have developed conjunctivitis. He also developed respiratory distress on Nov. 27 and was put on a ventilator a day later.
"The patient's condition continued to deteriorate and despite continued efforts to resuscitate, he could not be revived. The patient died at 4.45 pm," the civic body said, citing 'septic shock with broncho-pneumonia and measles in a case of sub-aortic ventricular' as the cause of death.