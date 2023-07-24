Mumbai: Water Stock In Seven Lakes Supplying Water To City At 52.84%; Details Here

The water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 52.84%, the BMC said on Monday.

According to the data shared by the civic body on Twitter, the water level in Modak Sagar is 81.29%. Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20, the BMC data till 6 AM on July 24 shows.

The water level in Tansa is at 91.66%, while the % of useful water in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna is at 24.29% and 61.74% respectively.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.