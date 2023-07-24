Mumbai: Water Stock In Seven Lakes Supplying Water To City At 52.84%; Details Here
The water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 52.84%, the BMC said on Monday.
According to the data shared by the civic body on Twitter, the water level in Modak Sagar is 81.29%. Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20, the BMC data till 6 AM on July 24 shows.
The water level in Tansa is at 91.66%, while the % of useful water in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna is at 24.29% and 61.74% respectively.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
Meanwhile, according to the 5 day rainfall forecast issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (Mumbai) on July 22, a Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for Monday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° (à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤) à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤.
5 day rainfall forecast given by Regional Meteorological Centre (Mumbai)
News agency ANI reported that all schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region.
"All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad," District Collector Raigad, Yogesh Mhase was quoted as saying.