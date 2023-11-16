Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Road Inauguration On December 25? Details Here
The MTHL is 95% complete and will become operational by December 2023, news agency PTI had reported earlier.
The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project, India's 'longest' sea bridge is likely to be inaugurated on December 25 this year. The sea bridge will cut travel time between central Mumbai and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai by a fourth to about 20 minutes.
In a post on social media platform X, BJP leader Varun Puri wrote, "Mumbai's iconic project 'MTHL', connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai set to open for public on 25th December." However, no official date has been announced by the Maharashtra government so far.
In June, the Maharashtra government decided to rename the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The MTHL will be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The MTHL is 95% complete and will become operational by December 2023, news agency PTI had reported earlier. The (renaming) decision has been taken to pay tribute to Vajpayee's efforts to make India a visionary, developed and strong country, according to an official statement.
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Distance and Route
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 22-kilometre, six-lane bridge, with 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km over the land. The Rs 18,000-crore project is being built with loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
When completed, the travel time from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai will take 15 to 20 minutes. It currently takes about an hour to an hour and a half to cover this distance. The bridge will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai, and Shivaji Nagar and Chirle on the Navi Mumbai end.
Earlier this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the under-construction Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project. The chief minister termed the project as a 'game changer', while Fadnavis said it will be considered an 'engineering marvel'.
"This bridge will connect Chirle, which we feel would become the third Mumbai. This sea bridge will become an avenue for future growth centre and connect the mainland in just 20 minutes instead of one-and-a-half hours required now. The MTHL is designed for vehicular speed of 100 kmph," Shinde said while speaking to reporters after the test drive and added that it will save time and fuel.
When asked about how much amount motorists will have to shell out for driving on MTHL, Shinde said it will be affordable for the common man.
