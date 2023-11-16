Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Road Inauguration On December 25? Details Here

The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project, India's 'longest' sea bridge is likely to be inaugurated on December 25 this year. The sea bridge will cut travel time between central Mumbai and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai by a fourth to about 20 minutes.

In a post on social media platform X, BJP leader Varun Puri wrote, "Mumbai's iconic project 'MTHL', connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai set to open for public on 25th December." However, no official date has been announced by the Maharashtra government so far.

In June, the Maharashtra government decided to rename the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The MTHL will be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The MTHL is 95% complete and will become operational by December 2023, news agency PTI had reported earlier. The (renaming) decision has been taken to pay tribute to Vajpayee's efforts to make India a visionary, developed and strong country, according to an official statement.