Mumbai Traffic Police To Observe 'No Honking Day' On June 14; Watch Video
The Mumbai traffic police urged Mumbai citizens to participate in the No Honking Day drive on June 14, 2023
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday said that June 14 will be observed as 'No Honking Day' throughout the city.
The Mumbai Traffic Police urged citizens to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking.
This bustling city does not need another reason for noise!— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 13, 2023
14 June 2023 will be observed as #NoHonkingDay throughout the city.
Motorists are advised to ensure that horns of their vehicles are as per guidelines in Rule No. 119 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. pic.twitter.com/yf2F4eYobL
Mumbai Traffic Police Observes 'No Honking Day'
In a press release dated June 12, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists. We urge motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles. Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989."
"Action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 MV Act and Environment Protection Act 1986. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on June 14, 2023 and other days as well," it added.
Video | Wednesday 14th June to be observed as No Honking Day | Except for vehicles used for essential services all other vehicle should desist from using their horn on this day, or will face action under Motor Vehicles Act, police said. pic.twitter.com/GXyKGoBsja— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 12, 2023
Ill-Effects of Honking
Honking is a major contributor to noise pollution in urban areas. Studies have shown that honking can have a significant impact on people's health and well-being. Here are some ill effects of honking:
Hearing loss: Prolonged exposure to loud noise can damage hearing which can be temporary or permanent.
Stress and anxiety: Honking can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing experience. This is because it is often associated with danger or conflict.
Sleep disturbances: Honking can disrupt sleep, which can lead to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.
Heart disease: Studies have shown that exposure to noise pollution can increase the risk of heart disease, blood pressure, heart rate, and stress levels.
Noise pollution: Honking can contribute to noise pollution with unwanted or excessive sound that has adverse effects on human health and the environment.