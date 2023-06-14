Mumbai Traffic Police To Observe 'No Honking Day' On June 14; Watch Video

In a press release dated June 12, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists. We urge motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles. Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989."

"Action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 MV Act and Environment Protection Act 1986. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on June 14, 2023 and other days as well," it added.