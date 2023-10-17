Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rains? Signs Of 1st Cyclone Of Post-Monsoon Season In Arabian Sea

Meteorologists have picked up the first signs of a possible cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea but are still unsure about its intensity. There is a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep region.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.

"As of now, the probability of this system intensifying into a cyclonic storm is not very high. The models have yet to confirm it. There is no unanimity in the model forecasts so far. We will have to wait for a few more days for a clear picture to emerge," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.