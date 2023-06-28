Mumbai & Thane Hit By Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Konkan, and many places in Maharashtra will be at the receiving end of very heavy rainfall.
As per the latest update at 13:30 IST, Mumbai and neighboring areas of Thane have witnessed very heavy rainfall in the past one hour.
These incessant rains has led to major water logging in many areas of Mumbai and Thane.
Earlier in the day the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in some regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Konkan.
Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai
Here are some visuals of the heavy rains which battered the city causing major inconvenience across the financial capital city of India.
Andheri subway was shut due to water logging
Andheri subway SHUT— ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) June 28, 2023
Due to water logging#MumbaiRains@mumbaitraffic@rpramodhkumar@BankiMistry@Anujalankar9 @Sachindi@SawantAnagha@PreetiSMenon@SaferRoadsSquad@ashokpanvalkar@SachinKalbag@MandarSawant184@vishalkmumbai@filmykiida@ua_shirin@VishalBhargava5@jkd18 pic.twitter.com/6Vub6oE8Th
Some torrential rains reported in many aread since past hour or so.
And it begins ! #MumbaiRains Heavy torrential rain ! stay Safe everyone pic.twitter.com/Jy4kcN1ltW— Kevin (@iamkevins) June 28, 2023
Heavy Rainfall in Thane
Here are some visuals of Thane city which was bashed by heavy rainfalls leading to water logging in many areas.
Water logging in parts of #Thane. ð§ï¸#à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥_à¤à¥à¤ à¥_à¤à¤¹à¥?? pic.twitter.com/NuPUyEXRrz— à¤à¤²à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤µ (@kalpeshbites) June 28, 2023
Water logging was also reported across many areas in Thane.
Videos | Heavy rains in Thane see water logging in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/WAfDmd7xiY— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 28, 2023
IMD Issues Yellow & Orange Alert
Here are the places where IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days:
Matheran (Raigad)
Bhiwandi (Thane)
Wada (Palghar)
Talasari (Palghar)
Karjat Agri (Raigad)
Santacruz (Mumbai)
Vasai (Palgarh)
Khalapur (Raigarh)
Murbad (Thane)
Dahanu (Palgarh)
Ulhasnagar (Thane)
These Ghat Areas Of Madhya Maharashtra Where IMD Has Predicted Rainfall:
Lonavala (Pune)
Khand
Dawdi
Wangaon
Amobone
Bhivpuri
Tamini
Lonavala
Shiragaon
Shirota
Dungarwadi