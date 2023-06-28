BQPrimeNationMumbai & Thane Hit By Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra
Mumbai & Thane Hit By Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Konkan, and many places in Maharashtra will be at the receiving end of very heavy rainfall.

28 Jun 2023, 1:50 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: PTI)</p></div>
(Photo: PTI)

As per the latest update at 13:30 IST, Mumbai and neighboring areas of Thane have witnessed very heavy rainfall in the past one hour.

These incessant rains has led to major water logging in many areas of Mumbai and Thane.

Earlier in the day the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in some regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Konkan.

Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Here are some visuals of the heavy rains which battered the city causing major inconvenience across the financial capital city of India.

Andheri subway was shut due to water logging

Some torrential rains reported in many aread since past hour or so.

Heavy Rainfall in Thane

Here are some visuals of Thane city which was bashed by heavy rainfalls leading to water logging in many areas.

Water logging was also reported across many areas in Thane.

IMD Issues Yellow & Orange Alert

Here are the places where IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days:

  • Matheran (Raigad)

  • Bhiwandi (Thane)

  • Wada (Palghar)

  • Talasari (Palghar) 

  • Karjat Agri (Raigad) 

  • Santacruz (Mumbai) 

  • Vasai (Palgarh) 

  • Khalapur (Raigarh) 

  • Murbad (Thane)

  • Dahanu (Palgarh)

  • Ulhasnagar (Thane) 

These Ghat Areas Of Madhya Maharashtra Where IMD Has Predicted Rainfall: 

  • Lonavala (Pune)

  • Khand 

  • Dawdi 

  • Wangaon 

  • Amobone 

  • Bhivpuri

  • Tamini

  • Lonavala 

  • Shiragaon 

  • Shirota 

  • Dungarwadi 

