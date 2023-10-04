Mumbai Local: Suburban Operations Resume At 3.15 PM After Local Train Derailment Hits Services on WR
After local train derailment in Mumbai, suburban operations resumed at 3.15 PM.
A coach of an empty local train on Wednesday derailed at Mumbai Central station. A wheel of the local train derailed at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed at around 11.30 am. There was no injury reported.
The services were back to normal after restoration work was completed at 3.15 pm.
The derailment resulted in disrupting the suburban train services on the Western Railway Line. Commuters reported a 40-minute delay in train schedules, as confirmed by announcements at the stations. To maintain service, trains were rerouted to alternative tracks.
Derailment of one trolley of empty EMU rake in Mumbai Central car shed yard at 11.20 hrs.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 4, 2023
Restoration is in progress.
DN direction slow local are dealt on DN fast line between Churchgate & Mumbai Central.#WRUpdates @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/9BUuX8WvZW
The suburban services on the DN local line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central started at 3.15 pm as restoration work completed.
Suburban services on DN local line between Churchgate & Mumbai Central started at 15.15 hrs, as restoration work completed.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 4, 2023
Previously it was dealt on DN fast line between Churchgate & Mumbai Central.
Local trains Mumbai's Harbour, Trans-Harbour rail network delayed
Earlier on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, local train services on Mumbai's Harbour and Trans-Harbour suburban network were affected due to track changing point failure that lasted nearly two hours.
The point failure at Panvel railway station located in neighbouring Raigad district took place between 5.35 am to 7.25 am, due to which the suburban services terminating at and originating from Panvel got delayed by about 30 minutes.
The Harbour line of the Central Railway (CR) connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Panvel as well as the Navi Mumbai suburbs, while the Trans-Harbour line connects Panvel to Thane.