Mumbai Records Its Wettest July Ever With 1557.8 MM Rainfall

“From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8:30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8:30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.