Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash The City, Orange Alert Declared By IMD
According to IMD, in view of continuous and more spells expected, Mumbai is being upgraded to Orange Alert for next 24 hours.
Mumbai on Saturday received moderate to heavy rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. The waterlogging resulted in slow moving traffic at several places of the city.
VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, leading to waterlogging in several areas. pic.twitter.com/nrBlxVR8qY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2023
According to the traffic police, vehicular movement was hit on Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink Gate, Asalpha at Sakinaka junction, BD Road near Mahalaxmi temple. The rainwater has been drained at Andheri Subway and traffic has been restored which was earlier closed for vehicular traffic.
à¤ à¤à¤§à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤µà¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) June 24, 2023
Rainwater has been drained at Andheri Subway and traffic has been restored.#mumbairains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/UYOl22Zhgy
IMD's Advisory for Mumbai
The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra today on June 24. Conditions are favorable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The city is expected to receive light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from June 24 to June 28.
The IMD has informed that in view of continuous and more spells expected, Mumbai is being upgraded to Orange Alert for the next 24 hours. Citizens are requested to take necessary precautions.
ð§ï¸ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤°, à¤¸à¤²à¤ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¥à¤² à¥¨à¥ª à¤¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ âà¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤ à¤ à¤²à¤°à¥à¤' à¤¦à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¬à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¥.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) June 24, 2023
ð§ï¸ As informed by @Indiametdept, in view of continuous and more spells expected, Mumbai isâ¦
Monsoon status in the rest of the country
The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Conditions are favorable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days.