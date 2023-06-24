Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash The City, Orange Alert Declared By IMD

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra today on June 24. Conditions are favorable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. The city is expected to receive light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from June 24 to June 28.

The IMD has informed that in view of continuous and more spells expected, Mumbai is being upgraded to Orange Alert for the next 24 hours. Citizens are requested to take necessary precautions.