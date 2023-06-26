Mumbai Rains: CM Says System To Prevent Flooding Working Well Despite Water Logging In The City

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway in Mumbai to prevent flooding and said the system was working. Milan subway, Hindmata and a couple of other locations in Mumbai are prone to water-logging during rains every year. The BMC has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I personally came to review the situation at the Milan subway and the new system has proved that it works. More than 70 mm rainfall was reported in one hour, and still the system that we have developed has worked. Despite such excessive rain, the Milan subway remained open for vehicular movement. Similar systems are functional in other areas of Mumbai also," he said

The CM also ordered the BMC officials to undertake measures to avoid water-logging resulting in disruption of vehicular movement during rains.