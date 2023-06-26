Mumbai Rains: CM Says System To Prevent Flooding Working Well Despite Water Logging In The City
As Mumbai received its first heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon, it led to water-logging at various places
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the new system developed to prevent flooding in the city was functioning well even as the first heavy rainfall in the city led to water-logging at various places.
Flooding in parts of Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it recovered a 165-litre fridge, a cupboard, rubber pipes and other waste from the Mogra nullah flowing near the Andheri subway. Due to this waste, the rainwater pumping machinery was blocked following heavy rains on Saturday. However, the civic machinery pumped out the rain water in an hour's time. Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains over the weekend resulting in water logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads.
Mumbai is the only city where water gets logged on a flyover, ON A FLYOVER ð³ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/SNNWqIwDTc— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 24, 2023
CM reviews situation; BMC's solution to prevent flooding
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway in Mumbai to prevent flooding and said the system was working. Milan subway, Hindmata and a couple of other locations in Mumbai are prone to water-logging during rains every year. The BMC has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.
Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I personally came to review the situation at the Milan subway and the new system has proved that it works. More than 70 mm rainfall was reported in one hour, and still the system that we have developed has worked. Despite such excessive rain, the Milan subway remained open for vehicular movement. Similar systems are functional in other areas of Mumbai also," he said
The CM also ordered the BMC officials to undertake measures to avoid water-logging resulting in disruption of vehicular movement during rains.
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤µà¤°à¤³à¥, à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¬à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¹à¤£à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¶à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤²à¤¾...https://t.co/fTBQDmFxmo— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 25, 2023
Opposition Slams CM
The opposition parties slammed the CM saying his claim of monsoon preparedness fell flat in the first rains and that all his 'false promises, photo ops in Mumbai hold zero value'.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad slammed the civic administration and the Shinde-led state government saying that all claims of monsoon preparedness fell flat in the first rains.
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤£à¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤²à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥, à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤¸à¤«à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¤·à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¹à¤²à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤ªà¤£à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤ªà¤°à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤· à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥.— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 24, 2023
à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤° à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/CXaJS3Ndmc
If shamelessness, incompetence and corruption had a faceâ¦— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 25, 2023
Itâs disgraceful for him to rebuke Mumbaikars for complaining about water logging and collapse of civic machinery yesterday.
All his false promises, photo ops in Mumbai hold zero value. pic.twitter.com/bunxzIC1ei
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted a report in which CM Shinde reportedly that instead of criticising about water-logging, people should welcome rains. 'If shamelessness, incompetence and corruption had a face...It's disgraceful for him to rebuke Mumbaikars for complaining about water logging and the collapse of civic machinery yesterday. All his false promises, photo ops in Mumbai hold zero value,' Thackeray said on Twitter.
He also said there was a 'vacuum of political and administrative leadership' to hear the woes of Mumbaikars. 'Where is the Municipal Commissioner/Administrator? Hasn’t been heard/ seen yesterday or today. All these years, we've seen municipal commissioners on the roads, during monsoons. Missing now!' Thackeray said. This is what happens when people who want to loot Mumbai, get governance in their hand by treachery, the Worli MLA said.