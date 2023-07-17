BQPrimeNationMumbai Rain News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check 5-Day Forecast
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Rain News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check 5-Day Forecast

The weather agency has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for July 19.

17 Jul 2023, 5:18 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Representative Image/BQ Prime</p></div>
Source: Representative Image/BQ Prime

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.

Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am, PTI reported.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, an official told the news agency.

Mumbai Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather agency has also issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for July 19.

An 'Orange Alert' has also been issued for Pune district for five days starting July 17.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Ratnagiri district for July 17 to July 21.

ALSO READ

13.5 Crore Indians Move Out Of Poverty In 5 Years, Uttar Pradesh Sees Biggest Drop: NITI Aayog Report

Opinion
13.5 Crore Indians Move Out Of Poverty In 5 Years, Uttar Pradesh Sees Biggest Drop: NITI Aayog Report
Read More

District: Mumbai

July 18 - Yellow Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

JULY 19 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

July 20 - Yellow Alert

Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely

July 21 - Yellow Alert

Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely

District: Thane

July 18 - Yellow Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

JULY 19 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

July 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places- Very Likely

July 21 - Yellow Alert

Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely

District: Palghar

July 18 - Yellow Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

JULY 19 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

July 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

July 21 - Yellow Alert

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places- Very Likely

ALSO READ

Zee Appoints Interim Committee To Run Company Affairs After SEBI Ban On Punit Goenka

Opinion
Zee Appoints Interim Committee To Run Company Affairs After SEBI Ban On Punit Goenka
Read More

The weather agency has said that due to active monsoon conditions, gradual enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast For July 17 To July 21

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra Weather Forecast. Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra Weather Forecast. Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra Weather Forecast. Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra Weather Forecast. Source: IMD

Admin

Maharashtra Weather Forecast. Source: IMD

ALSO READ

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Profit Dips 6%, Misses Estimates Amid Flat Growth

Opinion
Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Profit Dips 6%, Misses Estimates Amid Flat Growth
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT