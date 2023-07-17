Mumbai Rain News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check 5-Day Forecast
The weather agency has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for July 19.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.
Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am, PTI reported.
The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, an official told the news agency.
Mumbai Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The weather agency has also issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for July 19.
An 'Orange Alert' has also been issued for Pune district for five days starting July 17.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Ratnagiri district for July 17 to July 21.
District: Mumbai
July 18 - Yellow Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
JULY 19 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
July 20 - Yellow Alert
Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely
July 21 - Yellow Alert
Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely
District: Thane
July 18 - Yellow Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
JULY 19 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
July 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places- Very Likely
July 21 - Yellow Alert
Heavy Rainall at isolated places- Very Likely
District: Palghar
July 18 - Yellow Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
JULY 19 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
July 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
July 21 - Yellow Alert
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places- Very Likely
The weather agency has said that due to active monsoon conditions, gradual enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.
Maharashtra Weather Forecast For July 17 To July 21
