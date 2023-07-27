Mumbai: Railways Earned 144% More Revenue in July 2023 As Compared To Last Year From AC Locals
The increasing popularity of AC local service, offering a more comfortable & convenient way to travel has been one of the reasons.
The DRM Office, Central Railway on Thursday tweeted about the occupancy in the AC local Suburban trains of the Mumbai division.
The revenue and the occupancy of passengers travelling in AC locals have increased by 144% and 143% respectively.
The DRM tweeted that 12.85 lakhs passengers travelled in July month till date as compared to 8.94 lakhs in last year. This is an increase of 143%. Moreover, Rs 5.43 crore revenue was earned in July month till date compared to Rs 3.75 crore in last year which is an increase of 144%.
Currently, there are only 14 AC locals running on both Western and Central Railways catering to 1.5 lakh daily commuters and there has been a demand to increase the number of the same. However, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Sunday has taken the decision to defer them.
AC locals have been very popular since their introduction, and the number of passengers using them has increased significantly in recent years. This is due to the fact that they offer a more comfortable and convenient way to travel, especially during the hot and humid summer months. The AC local in Mumbai was first introduced in 2007.
The fare for AC locals is slightly higher than the fare for non-AC locals. However, the cost of a single journey ticket was slashed by 50% in May 2022, making AC locals more affordable for commuters.