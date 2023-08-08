Mumbai: No Honking Day To Be Observed On August 9 And 16; Details Here
Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health, the statement said.
The Mumbai Traffic Police has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' in the city on Wednesday and August 16 to curb the trend of honking among motorists.
In a statement, the Traffic Control Branch has advised motorists to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989 respectively.
"Actions will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act. Also, action will be taken against those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their two or four-wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act," the Mumbai Traffic Police said.
Mumbai will be observing No Honking Day on 9th August (Wednesday) & 16th August in an attempt to reduce the growing trend of unnecessary honking.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 8, 2023
Honking significantly contributes to noise pollution and health problems. #NoHonkingDay#HornFreeMumbai pic.twitter.com/T70NS4VeBq
The Traffic Control Branch appealed all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on August 9 and August 16 and other days as well.