BQPrimeNationMumbai: No Honking Day To Be Observed On August 9 And 16; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: No Honking Day To Be Observed On August 9 And 16; Details Here

Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health, the statement said.

08 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Unsplash</p></div>
Image source: Unsplash

The Mumbai Traffic Police has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' in the city on Wednesday and August 16 to curb the trend of honking among motorists.

In a statement, the Traffic Control Branch has advised motorists to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989 respectively.

Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health, the statement said.

"Actions will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act. Also, action will be taken against those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their two or four-wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act," the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

The Traffic Control Branch appealed all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on August 9 and August 16 and other days as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT