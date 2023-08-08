Mumbai: No Honking Day To Be Observed On August 9 And 16; Details Here

The Mumbai Traffic Police has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' in the city on Wednesday and August 16 to curb the trend of honking among motorists.

In a statement, the Traffic Control Branch has advised motorists to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989 respectively.

Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health, the statement said.

"Actions will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act. Also, action will be taken against those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their two or four-wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act," the Mumbai Traffic Police said.