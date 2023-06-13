Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure Near Malad Station On Western Line
As per the latest update by WR, services are being restored and issue will be rectified at the earliest.
At around 3:30 PM on June 13, Western Railway's local train services were thrown off schedule due to a technical problem near Malad Station. The official Twitter account of the Divisional Railway Manager of the Mumbai Division of Western Railway confirmed about the disruption at around 3:45 PM.
This led to a delay in local train services and also resulted in a lot of inconvenience for the daily travelers who use the local services of WR.
The technical problem, a signal failure was due to a cable defect near Malad station. (which comes in the Mumbai Suburban section of Western Railways)
At 4:23 PM, Western Railways shared an update on the work being carried out to rectify the technical issue and mentioned that down slow & fast lines have now started operating as per normal schedule. The other lines too are being attended to and will be rectified at the earliest.
Another such delay happened when OHE failure between Virar and Vaitarna station on June 11 caused a delay, another such delay was reported yesterday on June 12 when a points failure at Churchgate station caused a delay of upto 20 mins on all UP and Down Lines.
Many daily local train travelers shared their displeasure on Twitter over the delays caused in the last couple of days.
Another user reported that local trains are running upto an hour late
People shared screenshots of how delay during peak hours can lead to further inconvenience for regular travelers.
