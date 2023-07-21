Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Trains Running Late by 20-30 Minutes
The harbour line local train services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were hit as heavy rains caused waterlogging at Kurla.
The Central Railway on Friday tweeted that the harbour line local train services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were hit in the afternoon as heavy rains caused waterlogging at Kurla. The trains were hence running 20-30 minutes late.
All section trains are running.
However, the services on the main line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and CSMT to Khopoli and trans-harbour line between Thane-Vashi/ Panvel and Belapur-Kharkopar lines were running normally. No long-distance trains have been rescheduled.
Meanwhile, the Central Railway had a cleanliness drive at Thane station. Passengers were requested to co-operate with railways to keep the stations clean.
Passengers are requested to co-operate with railways to keep our stations clean.
Mumbai Rains
As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather warning issued at 1 pm, 'moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places' of Mumbai in the next three to four hours.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data revealed Mumbai City received 27.50 mm, Eastern Suburbs received 29.90 mm while Western Suburbs received 27.49 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am on July 21. Earlier on Friday, the IMD Mumbai predicted 'heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places' with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph, for 24 hours.
