Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Trains Running Late by 20-30 Minutes

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather warning issued at 1 pm, 'moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places' of Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data revealed Mumbai City received 27.50 mm, Eastern Suburbs received 29.90 mm while Western Suburbs received 27.49 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am on July 21. Earlier on Friday, the IMD Mumbai predicted 'heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places' with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph, for 24 hours.