Mumbai Local Train Services Running Late After A Goods Train Stalls Near Badlapur-Ambarnath Station

Daily commuters on Mumbai's Central Railway faced inconvenience on the first day of the week after a goods train stalled between Ambarnath & Badlapur stations on the UP line during the morning peak hours.

Many commuters complained about local trains running late by 25-30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

Central Railway's official Twitter handle posted a tweet at around 8:55 am confirming the incident stating that it occurred at around 8:40 am after which the movement of Suburban local trains and mail express traffic was affected on the UP line.