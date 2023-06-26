Mumbai Local Train Services Running Late After A Goods Train Stalls Near Badlapur-Ambarnath Station
The local train services on the Central Line were restored at around 10 am, as per CR authorities.
Daily commuters on Mumbai's Central Railway faced inconvenience on the first day of the week after a goods train stalled between Ambarnath & Badlapur stations on the UP line during the morning peak hours.
Many commuters complained about local trains running late by 25-30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Central Railway's official Twitter handle posted a tweet at around 8:55 am confirming the incident stating that it occurred at around 8:40 am after which the movement of Suburban local trains and mail express traffic was affected on the UP line.
UP Badlapur-Ambarnath section-— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 26, 2023
A goods train stalled at 8.40 hrs.
UP Suburban local trains & UP mail express traffic affected between UP Karjat-Badlapur section.
Assisting engine sent to Badlapur to clear stalled goods train.
Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted
An assisting engine was sent to Badlapur to clear the stalled goods train. A few minutes later, the railway authorities provided an explanation for the delay - stating that due to some technical problem, the engine was unable to pull the goods train. And another relief engine has already departed for Badlapur for clearing out the stalled goods train.
At around 10 am, the railway board informed that the section has been cleared and halted trains will soon depart towards their respective journeys.
Goods train with relief engine departed at 10.00 hrs. Section cleared.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 26, 2023
Detained trains behind will depart soon.
But this delay during the morning peak hours caused a lot of inconvenience for the daily commuters traveling to their offices. Many of these daily local train travelers shared their displeasure over social media.
Many of them complained about the running of goods train during these peak hours and requested the authorities to give priority to local trains.
All goods and express trains should be cleared it off in Midnights.. and add more tracks and metro to this location to resolve this inconvenience!!@drmmumbaicr @RailwaySeva— Sanket Davane (@SanketDavane) June 26, 2023
Why goods trains arent diverted via Karjat Panvel line which is hardly used any trains esp during peak hours.— Cyon Dmello (@DmelloCyon) June 26, 2023
Commuters also complained about trains being late and subsequent overcrowding at Badlapur and Ambarnath stations.
Trains are 28 mins late ð— Kaushal Sakhardande (@KaushalSakhard1) June 26, 2023
How do you explain this in the office?ð#Mumbailocal
Passangers are waiting @ #Badlapur station.— Badlapur( Tulsi City) (@CityTulsi) June 26, 2023
8:45 Badlapur- CSMT is starting Now at 10:15@RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/5niaWOte4O