BQPrimeNationMumbai Local Train Services Running Late After A Goods Train Stalls Near Badlapur-Ambarnath Station
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Local Train Services Running Late After A Goods Train Stalls Near Badlapur-Ambarnath Station

The local train services on the Central Line were restored at around 10 am, as per CR authorities.

26 Jun 2023, 11:34 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>image use for representative purpose only</p></div>
image use for representative purpose only

Daily commuters on Mumbai's Central Railway faced inconvenience on the first day of the week after a goods train stalled between Ambarnath & Badlapur stations on the UP line during the morning peak hours.

Many commuters complained about local trains running late by 25-30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

Central Railway's official Twitter handle posted a tweet at around 8:55 am confirming the incident stating that it occurred at around 8:40 am after which the movement of Suburban local trains and mail express traffic was affected on the UP line.

An assisting engine was sent to Badlapur to clear the stalled goods train. A few minutes later, the railway authorities provided an explanation for the delay - stating that due to some technical problem, the engine was unable to pull the goods train. And another relief engine has already departed for Badlapur for clearing out the stalled goods train.

At around 10 am, the railway board informed that the section has been cleared and halted trains will soon depart towards their respective journeys.

But this delay during the morning peak hours caused a lot of inconvenience for the daily commuters traveling to their offices. Many of these daily local train travelers shared their displeasure over social media.

Many of them complained about the running of goods train during these peak hours and requested the authorities to give priority to local trains.

Commuters also complained about trains being late and subsequent overcrowding at Badlapur and Ambarnath stations.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT