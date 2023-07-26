Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 60%, Shows BMC data; Tansa, Vihar Overflows

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is nearing 60%, according to the data shared by BMC on Wednesday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 14,47,363 million litres or 58.93% till 6 AM on July 26.

In a tweet, the civic body informed that Vihar Lake started overflowing in the early hours of Wednesday and Tansa lake started overflowing at 4:35 AM.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.

The data shows three of the seven lakes have started overflowing while only Upper Vaitarna has a water stock of less than 50%.