Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 60%, Shows BMC data; Tansa, Vihar Overflows
The data shows three of the seven lakes have started overflowing while only Upper Vaitarna has a water stock of less than 50%.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is nearing 60%, according to the data shared by BMC on Wednesday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 14,47,363 million litres or 58.93% till 6 AM on July 26.
In a tweet, the civic body informed that Vihar Lake started overflowing in the early hours of Wednesday and Tansa lake started overflowing at 4:35 AM.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.
Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes On July 26
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/5M913tQPpT
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾-à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤ (à¥¨à¥¬ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥©) à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤à¥ à¥ª à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤¨ à¥©à¥« à¤®à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥ .#BMC #BmcUpdates pic.twitter.com/SQmIao9bMy— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾-à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤ (à¥¨à¥¬ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥©) à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¥¦à¥¦.à¥ªà¥® à¤®à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.#BMC #BmcUpdates pic.twitter.com/ngw6QjQTuw— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023
Meanwhile, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 AM on Tuesday to 8 AM on Wednesday is:
Mumbai City- 33.28 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 76.25 mm.
Western Suburbs- 68.29 mm.
Mumbai Weather Update
According to the 5 day rainfall forecast issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (Mumbai) on July 25, an Orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said on Tuesday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.