Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 76.50% On August 1; Check Water Stock In 7 Reservoirs

Incessant rainfall in the second half of July has raised the collective water stock in seven lakes providing drinking water to Mumbai as it reached 76.50% on August 1.

According to the data shared by BMC on Tuesday morning, on the same day last year, water levels in these lakes touched 88.80%.

The aggregate water stock in these lakes is now at 11,07,181 million litre of water.

Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on July 27 at 10:52 PM. As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake overflowed on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.

The water level in Upper Vaitarna is at 53.98%. In Middle Vaitarna, it is at 93.25 while in Bhatsa, 69.03% useful water is available.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.