Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 76.50% On August 1; Check Water Stock In 7 Reservoirs
According to the data shared by BMC on Tuesday morning, on the same day last year, water levels in these lakes touched 88.80%.
Incessant rainfall in the second half of July has raised the collective water stock in seven lakes providing drinking water to Mumbai as it reached 76.50% on August 1.
The aggregate water stock in these lakes is now at 11,07,181 million litre of water.
Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on July 27 at 10:52 PM. As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake overflowed on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.
The water level in Upper Vaitarna is at 53.98%. In Middle Vaitarna, it is at 93.25 while in Bhatsa, 69.03% useful water is available.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes On August 1
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/CtXRMGPeSH
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday is:
Mumbai City- 2.85 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 7.46 mm.
Western Suburbs- 7.68 mm.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department) weather forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas on August 1.
Meanwhile, the IMD has said that India is expected to record normal rainfall during the second half (August-September period) of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July.
"Though the country is expected to gauge normal rainfall in August and September, it is likely to lean towards the lower side (94% to 99%) of the normal (422.8 mm)," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference in Delhi.