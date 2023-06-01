Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Likely To Be Inaugurated On June 3
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Goa
The Konkan Railways is set to get its first Vande Bharat Express as the semi-high speed train between Mumbai and Goa is expected to rollout on June. The Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express is said to reduce the travel time between by at least 45 minutes as compared to the Tejas Express.
About Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express
Travellers on Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express will be able to see Western Ghats and scenic view of Konkan during the 600 km long journey to Goa. The timetable for the train is currently being finalised. The aim of Mumbai Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is to cover the distance between Mumbai and Madgaon in less than 7 hours. This train would reduce the travel time as compared to the existing fastest train on the route, which takes more than 8 hours.
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi-high-speed train from Mumbai. Currently, there are three Vande Bharat trains that start from Mumbai viz Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Trial Run
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat had trial runs in May 2023. The trial train ran at a top speed of 180 kmph. It departed from platform number 7 of CSMT at 5.50 am and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 pm. While returning, the train started around 1.15 pm. The total time was estimated to be 7 hours.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Features
Speed: Vande Bharat Express is capable of achieving speeds up to 180 km/h, making it one of the fastest trains in India.
Automatic Doors: The train is equipped with automatic sliding doors, ensuring passenger safety and convenience during boarding and alighting.
Onboard Services: The train provides onboard Wi-Fi, infotainment systems, and bio-toilets for passengers' convenience.
Comfortable Interiors: Vande Bharat Express offers comfortable seating arrangements, spacious interiors, and large windows for a pleasant travel experience.
About Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat Express is also known as Train 18 is a flagship semi-high-speed train in India. It was designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, India. The train is named after the national slogan of India, "Vande Mataram," which translates to "Hail the Motherland." Vande Bharat Express is known for its advanced features and modern design. It was developed with the aim of providing a world-class travel experience to passengers.