Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Likely To Be Inaugurated On June 3

Travellers on Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express will be able to see Western Ghats and scenic view of Konkan during the 600 km long journey to Goa. The timetable for the train is currently being finalised. The aim of Mumbai Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is to cover the distance between Mumbai and Madgaon in less than 7 hours. This train would reduce the travel time as compared to the existing fastest train on the route, which takes more than 8 hours.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi-high-speed train from Mumbai. Currently, there are three Vande Bharat trains that start from Mumbai viz Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains.