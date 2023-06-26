Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable
On June 27, PM Narendra Modi will flag off CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train connecting Mumbai and Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off a new fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains. PM Modi who was on a two-day visit to Egypt will return to India on June 26 and will flag off the following five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27 via video-conferencing.
Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express
Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to eight hours.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
Due to the monsoon in the Konkan region, the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be operational only for three days a week. Once the monsoon season is over the schedule will be revised and the train will run for 6 days a week, except on Sunday. Scroll down to check the stops & timetable of the train.
On June 1, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister of India has confirmed June 3 as the inaugural date of the Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express but the event was canceled due to the Odisha train tragedy.
Let's find out some important details about Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 22229: CSMT To Madgaon
Train Number 22230: Madgaon To CSMT
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 22229 starting from CSMT will halt at the following stations
Dadar
Thane
Panvel
Khed
Ratnagiri
Kankavali
Thivim
Madgaon
Train Number 22230 starting from Madgaon will halt at the following stations
Thivim
Kankavali
Ratnagiri
Khed
Panvel
Thane
Dadar
CSMT
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from CSMT will depart at 05:25 and reach Madgaon station at 15:30. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Madgaon will depart at 12:20 and reach CSMT at 22:25.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 22229
Train Number 22230
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from CSMT to Madgaon will be Rs 1815 (inclusive of Rs 379 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 3360. (inclusive of Rs 434 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Madgaon to CSMT will be Rs 1970 (inclusive of Rs 530 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 3535. (inclusive of Rs 613 catering charges)
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Coaches
CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will have 8 coaches. The train has sliding doors to open on platforms, comfortable chairs, and big TV screens for entertainment. The train is also fitted with Kavach anti-crash device. The train also has a pantry car that serves meals and refreshments to passengers.
More About Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi-high-speed train from Mumbai. Currently, there are three Vande Bharat trains that start from Mumbai viz Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains.