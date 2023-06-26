Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable

The booking for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.

Due to the monsoon in the Konkan region, the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be operational only for three days a week. Once the monsoon season is over the schedule will be revised and the train will run for 6 days a week, except on Sunday. Scroll down to check the stops & timetable of the train.

On June 1, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister of India has confirmed June 3 as the inaugural date of the Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express but the event was canceled due to the Odisha train tragedy.

Let's find out some important details about Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express.

