Mumbai: Complete List Of Traffic Diversions, Routes Blocked And Alternate Routes On October 27
The diversions are due to a procession on the occasion of the anniversary of Hajrat Gausal Azam E-Dastgir.
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued a road advisory informing public of traffic diversions, blocked routes and parking arrangements on Friday, October 27.
The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 3 pm to 11 pm. The diversions are due to a procession on the occasion of the anniversary of Hajrat Gausal Azam E-Dastgir.
On the occasion of His Holiness Hajrat Gausal Azam E- Dastgir Anniversary a procession will be taken out from Sakhali Street, near Iqbal Kamali Hotel, Nagpada to Mastan Talao, Nagpada on 27/10/2023— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 27, 2023
Following traffic restrictions will be imposed from 15.00 to 22.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/hlKnCik5Wk
Traffic Restrictions By Nagpada Traffic Division
In order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the below mentioned traffic restrictions will be imposed by Traffic Control Branch from 3 pm to 11 pm till the procession is over.
J.J Flyover Bridge will be open for South and North bound traffic.
The diversion will be given to the motorists on the alternate route as per the requirement.
The Nagpada Traffic Division has imposed 'No entry' and 'No parking' on following roads
Bapurao Jagtap Road.
Ganesh Hari Parundekar Road.
R.B. Chandorkar Road.
Morland Road.
Maulana Azad Road
Dimtimkar Road
Shaikh Hafizbuddin Marg
Mirza Galib Marg (Clear Road)
à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¨à¥/à¥§à¥¦/à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥© à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤²à¥à¤® à¤¸à¤à¤¤ à¤¹à¤à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤² à¤à¤à¤® à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤à¥à¤° à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¤µà¤£à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¢à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¸à¤¦à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¤µà¤£à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¥ª.à¥¦à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾. à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤µà¥à¤¨ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¤µà¤£à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥. #MTPUpdate pic.twitter.com/X3WzfTNcOb— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 27, 2023
Alternate Routes By Nagpada Traffic Division
Here are alternate routes as proposed by Nagpada Traffic Division:
From Mumbai Central J.J. Junction towards the route vehicles can take a right from Alexandra Junction and proceed along Shuklaji Street.
Traffic from Mumbai Central towards Khadaparshi Junctionvehicles can take Nair Road via Satrasta (Saint Gadge Maharaj Chowk) to the desired destination.
Bapurao Jagtap Road Traffic going towards the road can use N.M. Joshi Marg and K.K.Road.
From Dr K A Hamid Chowk (Mumbai Central) towards J.J. Junction vehicles can take the right from Alexandra Junction and proceed along Shuklaji Street.
Traffic from Dr K A Hamid Chowk (Mumbai Central) towards Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khadaparshi Junction) can take Nair Road via Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Satrasta) to the desired destination.
Bapurao Jagtap Marg Traffic going towards the road can use N.M. Joshi Marg and K.K.Road.
Alternate Routes By Pydhonie Traffic Division
Here are alternate routes as proposed by Pydhonie Traffic Division:
North Bound traffic may use J.J. Flyover Bridge for South Bound traffic till the procession reaches Haj House.
Traffic arriving from Play House Junction will be diverted to Nagpada Junction and Round Temple Junction form Don taki Junction.
Vehicles coming from J.J.Junction will go towards Nesbit Junction instead of two tanks and Bhendi Bazar.
J.J. flyover will continue on both sides. P. Dmello Road and Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg.
Hajrat Gausal Azam E-Dastgir Procession Route
On the anniversary of Hajrat Gausal Azam E- Dastgir, a procession will be carried from Sakhali Street, near Iqbal Kamali Hotel, Nagpada, Mumbai to Mastan Talao, Nagpada. A large number of trucks and motor vehicles are expected to participate in this procession and the traffic on the route of procession will be affected.-
Procession will start from Sakhali Street, near Iqbal Kamali Hotel, Nagpada - Maulana Azad Road - Ganesh Hari Parundekar Marg - Bapurao Jagtap Marg - Tank Pakhadi Road - Water Street - Badlu Rangari Street - Sakhali Street - Maulana Azad Road Nagpada Junction- Dimtimkar Road - Teli Mohalla - Maulana Shoukat Ali Road J.J.Junction- I.R. Road - Moh. Ali Road. - Ibrahim Merchant Road - Zakeria - Yusuf Meherali Road Moh. Ali Road Paltan Road - Dr. Dadabhai Masjid- Nouroji Road Abdul Rehman Street Ali Umar Street Masjid Street Bhendibazar Junction - S.V.P. Road - Chimana Bucher Street - Maulana Shaukat Ali Road - Barkat Ali Virangi Road (Hujeria Street) and end at Mastan Talao.