Mumbai: Complete List Of Traffic Diversions, Routes Blocked And Alternate Routes On October 27

Here are alternate routes as proposed by Nagpada Traffic Division:

From Mumbai Central J.J. Junction towards the route vehicles can take a right from Alexandra Junction and proceed along Shuklaji Street.

Traffic from Mumbai Central towards Khadaparshi Junctionvehicles can take Nair Road via Satrasta (Saint Gadge Maharaj Chowk) to the desired destination.

Bapurao Jagtap Road Traffic going towards the road can use N.M. Joshi Marg and K.K.Road.

From Dr K A Hamid Chowk (Mumbai Central) towards J.J. Junction vehicles can take the right from Alexandra Junction and proceed along Shuklaji Street.

Traffic from Dr K A Hamid Chowk (Mumbai Central) towards Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khadaparshi Junction) can take Nair Road via Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Satrasta) to the desired destination.

