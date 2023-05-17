Mumbai Citizens To Get Weather Updates On Mobile Phone During Monsoon

Citizens in Mumbai will receive weather updates on their mobile phones through SMSes during the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The District Disaster Management Department has set up a control room to provide timely alerts about weather conditions, and it has a mechanism to provide real-time weather alerts, the BMC said in a release on Tuesday.

"An SMS alert will be sent to citizens during an emergency," it said.

On Tuesday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired a meeting with various agencies on disaster management and monsoon preparedness.

Officials of BEST, MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD, Mumbai Metro, Railways, NDRF, IMD, MHADA, and other agencies, along with civic officials, attended the meeting.

Chahal directed all departments and agencies to expedite coordination to mitigate the possible challenges during the monsoon, the release said.

For the smooth operation of suburban trains, which are used by more than 70 lakh people daily, Chahal directed the BMC's garden department to complete the trimming of trees on the railway premises by May's end.

De-watering pumps will be installed at 480 locations in Mumbai where waterlogging may occur during heavy rainfall, and these pumps will also have CCTV camera surveillance.

After May 15, no permission will be given for the digging of roads in Mumbai except for emergencies, the civic body said.

The BMC has reserved 3,000 beds to accommodate patients with monsoon-related diseases, it said, adding that each ward will now have arrangements for five schools in case of emergencies like heavy rainfall to provide shelter to citizens.

Chahal said the occupants of dangerous buildings should be served notices to vacate, and alternative arrangements for their accommodation should be made.

As per the orders of the High Court, the water supply to such dangerous buildings should be discontinued.

"In accordance with this, Municipal Commissioner Chahal was instructed to coordinate properly at the district collectorate level and to take necessary measures. He also asked to formulate the policy for the construction of protective walls," the civic body said.

The BMC was informed that the NDRF has formed three teams for monsoon-related emergencies in Mumbai. Additionally, an extra team will be stationed in the eastern suburbs.

"The Indian Navy has also informed us about their teams and divers who will be ready for emergency response," the release said.

Chahal also instructed the Mumbai Fire Brigade to remain vigilant for any emergency, it added.