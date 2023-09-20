Mumbai: BMC Issues Advisory To Warn Presence Of Stingrays, Jellyfish On Beaches
According to the fisheries department, jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a warning for people to take precautions while venturing into the sea in the wake of Jellyfish and Stingrays incidents reported recently.
According to the fisheries department, jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October and hence, the BMC has advised people not to enter ocean waters from August to October.
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ 'à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤°à¥' à¤à¤£à¤¿ 'à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤«à¤¿à¤¶' à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¤à¤¿à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤à¤¾— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2023
Mumbaikars watch out for 'Stingrays' and 'Jellyfish'#BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/Xn4mi57iht
Beach Safety Tips And Initial Steps For Sting Injuries
The BMC has listed some beach safety tips for people:
Avoid entering the sea with exposed skin
Wear gumboots when stepping into the water
Adhere to instructions provided by the municipal administration
Initial Steps For Sting Injuries
Carefully extract the sting.
Avoid rubbing and applying pressure to the wound to prevent spreading.
Rinse the wound using clean water.
Apply ice on the affected area.
Seek first aid at a clinic or hospital.
Officials from the fisheries department and senior civic officials visited the beach in the western suburbs and caution boards were placed at various locations warning people about the presence of jellyfish and stingrays, an official said.
The civic body in the advisory has advised citizens and especially children against entering the water.
The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from a jellyfish can cause a surge of electricity, a burning sensation, itching and swelling. Experts have advised the use of salt water to clean the injured area immediately, before consulting a doctor.
The BMC advisory said that lifeguards at the beach can be called in for assistance and ambulances are stationed and placed at various places incase of of such incidents.
(With PTI inputs)