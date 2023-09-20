Mumbai: BMC Issues Advisory To Warn Presence Of Stingrays, Jellyfish On Beaches

Officials from the fisheries department and senior civic officials visited the beach in the western suburbs and caution boards were placed at various locations warning people about the presence of jellyfish and stingrays, an official said.

The civic body in the advisory has advised citizens and especially children against entering the water.

The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from a jellyfish can cause a surge of electricity, a burning sensation, itching and swelling. Experts have advised the use of salt water to clean the injured area immediately, before consulting a doctor.

The BMC advisory said that lifeguards at the beach can be called in for assistance and ambulances are stationed and placed at various places incase of of such incidents.

(With PTI inputs)