Mumbai: BEST To Launch Double-Decker E-Buses From January 14

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport will launch its premium e-bus service this month and roll out double-decker e-buses in January 2023, an official said.

The approvals for double-decker e-buses are in the final stages and will be completed soon, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra told media persons on Friday.

At least 10 double-decker e-buses will be rolled out on January 14, 2023 and the fleet will be gradually increased to 50 in the first phase, he said.