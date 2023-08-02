Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Affected As Private Bus Operator's Employees Go On Flash Strike

A BEST spokesperson said employees of the private bus operator SMT, also known as the Daga Group, stopped work at Ghatkopar and Mulund depots of BEST in the eastern suburbs over their demand for salary hike, affecting services on several bus routes.

The BEST undertaking, which provides public bus services in the metropolis, has hired buses from a few contractors including the Daga Group on a wet lease model, under which private operators own the vehicles, besides holding the responsibility of maintenance, fuel and salaries of drivers.

The public transport body has not yet disclosed the exact extent of impact on its services due to the flash strike by employees of the private bus operator, but some BEST employees claimed several routes where services were operated with the Daga Group's buses were severely hit.