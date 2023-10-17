Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Closed For Six Hours Today; Details Here

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its runways on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance.

"As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs," the Adani Group-run airport operator said in a statement.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard, six months in advance.

The primary objective of the scheduled closure is to undertake repair and maintenance works essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards, the CSMIA said.

"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," it said.