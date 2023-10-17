Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Closed For Six Hours Today; Details Here
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard, six months in advance.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its runways on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance.
"As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs," the Adani Group-run airport operator said in a statement.
The primary objective of the scheduled closure is to undertake repair and maintenance works essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards, the CSMIA said.
"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," it said.
"In cooperation with all the key stakeholders, CSMIA has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance," the statement said.
Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Surges To 1.27 Crore In July-September
The Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport saw passenger traffic surge to 1.27 crore in the July-September quarter, marking a recovery from pre-Covid figures.
In Q3 of the calendar year 2023, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport clocked a growth of 33% in passenger traffic as compared with the same period last year (96 lakh). The air traffic was 1.17 crore in Q3 of 2019, prior to the pandemic. Read the full story below:
