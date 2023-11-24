Mumbai Airport Gets Email Threat To Blow Up Terminal 2, Sender Seeks $1 Million In Bitcoin

The email reads, "This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 in 48 hours unless one million US dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs." After receiving the email, an executive of the quality and customer care department of MIAL at the Mumbai airport approached the Sahar police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified sender, he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) was registered against the unidentified person, he said.