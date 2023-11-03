Mumbai Air Pollution: Here's What The BMC Plans To Do

Mumbai has been engulfed by a blanket of poor air as winter sets in, raising worries over the impact of elevated pollution levels to public health.

As concerns rise, the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. said it is ramping up measures to combat sources of pollutants in the city, ranging from construction activities to vehicular movements.

Notices have been served to 97 builders and 27 government contractors to adhere to the dust mitigation norms or face action, according to the city's Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.