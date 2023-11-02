Mumbai Air Pollution: Command-Control For Data Collection, Emission Cut Plans In Place
Mumbai's civic body is in the process of setting up a command and control centre to collect data using sensor-based air quality index monitoring devices, an official said on Thursday.
The proposal is in the 'pipeline', an official told PTI, adding devices will be installed in various areas of the metropolis for 'hyper local' information.
He, however, said no formal proposal has been prepared in connection with the initiative.
A day earlier Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar had told reporters six technologies, including vehicle-mounted air filters, have been identified for reducing air pollution in the city.
As many as 350 buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport will be fitted with 'vehicle-mounted filters' for 'removal of impurities' from dust and other particles, Kesarkar had said while addressing a press conference.
As per the latest data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the overall AQI in Mumbai was recorded at 133 (moderate) on Thursday evening.
The air quality at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in the south of the city, was recorded as 'very poor' with an AQI of 301 last Friday evening.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said it has asked the Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Tata Power Ltd. and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50% with an aim to curb pollution.
In its press statement on Wednesday, the MPCB said it gave this instruction in the notices issued on Oct. 27 to the HPCL, Tata Power, Aegis Logistics Ltd. at Mahul and Sealord Containers Ltd. at Ambapada located in Trombay area of Mumbai.
The MPCB also forfeited the bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh of Aegis Logistics and Rs 5 lakh of Sealord Containers, it said.
A similar notice was sent to the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. in Chembur on Wednesday, in which strict guidelines were issued for it. The board also closed down two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in the city, it added.