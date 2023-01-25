Mulayam, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla Get Padma Awards

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former External Affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.

According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.