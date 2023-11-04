MSRTC Announces Fare Hike Of 10% From Nov 8 To 27 Citing Festive Season Demand

BQPrimeNationMSRTC Announces Fare Hike Of 10% From Nov 8 To 27 Citing Festive Season Demand
04 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Representational image of a MSRTC bus.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday announced a fare hike of 10 per cent between November 8 and 27 citing changes in demand during the Diwali festive season.

Issuing a release, the state-run transport corporation said passengers who have booked their tickets before the announcement was made would have to pay the difference directly to the conductor during the journey.

MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh persons per day.

