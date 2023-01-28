Two IAF Fighter Planes Crash In MP's Morena

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force—Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000—crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police officials said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash.

Additional Director General of Police Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.

"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said.

Two pilots ejected safely, but the third one is missing, he said.

Sources said the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.