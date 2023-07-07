Monsoon Weather Update For July 8 And 9: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These States

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that areas in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra among others will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days.

In a press release on Thursday, the weather agency said that on July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

IMD also said that thunderstorms with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.