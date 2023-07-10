Monsoon Updates: Check IMD's Weather Forecast For Himachal Pradesh, Delhi And Other Parts Of India
Delhi will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and will have cloudy skies on Monday, the news agency said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said.
News agency ANI quoting IMD reported that the latest radar imagery shows no significant rainfall likely over Delhi and the neighbourhood during the next 2-3 hours.
‘Heavy to extremely heavy’ rains battered Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles and houses and killing six persons, according to PTI.
IMD's Weather Forecast
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan during July 10 and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Uttar Pradesh during July 10-13.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 3 days and decrease thereafter.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam- & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Jharkhand during July 10-12; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during July 9-10 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar during July 11-13.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during July 10.
South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days.
(Weather forecast as per a July 9 press release by IMD)