Monsoon Updates: Check IMD's Weather Forecast For Himachal Pradesh, Delhi And Other Parts Of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said.

News agency ANI quoting IMD reported that the latest radar imagery shows no significant rainfall likely over Delhi and the neighbourhood during the next 2-3 hours.

The city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and will have cloudy skies on Monday, the news agency said.

‘Heavy to extremely heavy’ rains battered Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles and houses and killing six persons, according to PTI.