Monsoon Update Today: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert And Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States

Heavy rainfall alerts in has been sounded in places like Maharashtra, Goa & West Bengal. Check the full list to know more.

28 Jun 2023, 12:59 PM IST
image used for representative purpose

In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls with thunderstorms for the next few days.

Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over:

Gujarat Region

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over:

  • Sub-Himalaya

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • Uttarakhand

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Konkan

  • Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over:

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • West Uttar Pradesh

  • Rajasthan

  • Saurashtra & Kutch

  • Bihar

  • Odisha

  • Gangetic West Bengal

  • Vidarbha

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

Thunderstorm with lightning are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Jharkhand

  • West Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Rajasthan

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • South Interior Karnataka

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

Squally Wind Alert:

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over:

  • Westcentral & Southwest & adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian sea

Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off coasts of:

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Maharashtra

  • Gujarat coasts

  • GulfofMannar

  • Lakshadweep area

  • Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off SriLanka coast

