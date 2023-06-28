Monsoon Update Today: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert And Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States
Heavy rainfall alerts in has been sounded in places like Maharashtra, Goa & West Bengal. Check the full list to know more.
In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls with thunderstorms for the next few days.
Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over:
Gujarat Region
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Sub-Himalaya
West Bengal
Sikkim
Uttarakhand
Madhya Pradesh
Konkan
Goa
Madhya Maharashtra
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Himachal Pradesh
West Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Saurashtra & Kutch
Bihar
Odisha
Gangetic West Bengal
Vidarbha
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Thunderstorm with lightning are very likely at isolated places over:
Madhya Pradesh
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
West Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Rajasthan
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Coastal Karnataka
South Interior Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Squally Wind Alert:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over:
Westcentral & Southwest & adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian sea
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off coasts of:
Kerala
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Gujarat coasts
GulfofMannar
Lakshadweep area
Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off SriLanka coast
