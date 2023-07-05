Monsoon Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
India Meteorological Department has issued these warnings for the next 2-3 days in these places.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of the country on 5th July and also for the next 2-3 days ahead.
In its daily warnings, IMD provided a list of states where there is a chance of heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
Heavy To Very Heavy with Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert
Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places of:
Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 5th & 6th July.
Gujarat State on 7th July.
Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places of:
North Interior Karnataka on 5th July.
East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 5th July.
Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 5th & 6th July.
Odisha on 6th July.
Konkan & Goa on 7th July.
Madhya Maharashtra on 7th & 8th July.
Gujarat State on 8th July.
Heavy Rainfall Alert
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places of:
Rayalaseema on 5th July.
Marathwada on 5th July.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from 6th to 8th July.
Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 5th & 6th July.
Jharkhand & West Rajasthan on 7th & 8th July.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, North Interior Karnataka for next 4 days.
Impact of Extremely Heavy Rainfall
Heavy rainfall during the next 2-3 days in the above-mentioned regions can lead to
Flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.
Reduction in visibility.
Disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging.
Increased travel time due to water logging issues.
Localized landslides/mudslides.
Damage to horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.
Suggested Actions to be taken during heavy rainfall
Check for traffic congestion on your route.
Follow traffic advisories issued by local bodies.
Avoid venturing into areas where water logging problems occur.
Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.