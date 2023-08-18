Monsoon Update: These Areas To Witness Heavy Rainfall On August 18 And 19; Check IMD's Forecast

The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that East and adjoining central India will witness heavy rainfall activity on August 18 and 19.

IMD predicted an increase in rainfall over northeast India from August 20.

The weather agency also said that a fresh wet spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20.

IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.