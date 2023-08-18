Monsoon Update: These Areas To Witness Heavy Rainfall On August 18 And 19; Check IMD's Forecast
IMD said that a fresh wet spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that East and adjoining central India will witness heavy rainfall activity on August 18 and 19.
IMD predicted an increase in rainfall over northeast India from August 20.
The weather agency also said that a fresh wet spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20.
IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
IMD Weather Forecast and Warning
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely:
Over Odisha on August 18 and 19
Over Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on August 18
Over Bihar and Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on August 22
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on August 18.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on August 18 and 19.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha on August 18.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh from August 18 to 22.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days and over East Uttar Pradesh on August 18 and 22 and Himachal Pradesh & West Uttar Pradesh on August 21 and 22.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 21 and 22.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 18 and Telangana on August 18 and 19.
Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu during next 2 days.