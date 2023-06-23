BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances Further, To Reach Mumbai Soon!
Monsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances Further, To Reach Mumbai Soon!

IMD has provided an update today on the weather forecast and Monsoon advancement.

23 Jun 2023, 3:57 PM IST
BQPrime
(source: Mike Kotsch/ Unsplash)
(source: Mike Kotsch/ Unsplash)

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest press release, Southwest Monsoon has now advanced further into many parts/regions of the following states on June 23.

  • Karnataka

  • Telangana

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Vidharbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Odisha

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Northwest Bay of Bengal

  • Gangetic West Bengal

Monsoon 2023 Forecast

IMD also provided an update on the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon and stated that the conditions remain favorable for Monsoon to hit other parts of the following states in the next 2 days.

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

It also stated that conditions are also becoming more favorable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in the following states in next 3-4 days.

  • Maharashtra

  • Karnataka

  • Telangana

When Will Monsoon Hit Mumbai?

The Southwest Monsoon will hit Mumbai by June 25-26. As per the NLM data of June 23, the SW Monsoon will advance further northwards. The NLM is the northern most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day, as per the advancement data shared by IMD the NLM should pass through Mumbai by June 25-27.

India Meteorological Department has also provided a significant update in its press release which states that the monsoon will reach Madhya Maharashtra by June 24 to June 27 and heavy rains are expected in this region during June 25 to June 27.

All this points to a favorable onset of the Monsoon in Mumbai by June 27.

Along with these predictions, IMD has also issued heavy rainfall alerts for many states which are witnessing the onset of Monsoon 2023.

Here are the states which will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 23 to June 27.

  • Odisha

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Assam

  • Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • Jharkhand

  • Uttarakhand

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Karnataka

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Kerala

  • Mahe

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Vidarbha

