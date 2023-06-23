Monsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances Further, To Reach Mumbai Soon!

The Southwest Monsoon will hit Mumbai by June 25-26. As per the NLM data of June 23, the SW Monsoon will advance further northwards. The NLM is the northern most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day, as per the advancement data shared by IMD the NLM should pass through Mumbai by June 25-27.

India Meteorological Department has also provided a significant update in its press release which states that the monsoon will reach Madhya Maharashtra by June 24 to June 27 and heavy rains are expected in this region during June 25 to June 27.

All this points to a favorable onset of the Monsoon in Mumbai by June 27.