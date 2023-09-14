Monsoon Update: Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall On Weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the next few days.

The city witnessed occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers till evening on Thursday.

The weather agency has said that moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai on Friday with the intensity picking up on the weekend.

A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai for September 16, 17 and 18 indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under an 'Orange' alert for September 17.

The IMD has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 15 to 18.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms at isolated places is very likely over these regions during the above period," IMD said.

Enhanced rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Vidarbha from September 14 onwards.