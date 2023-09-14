BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall On Weekend
ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon Update: Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall On Weekend

The weather agency has said that moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai on Friday with the intensity picking up on the weekend.

14 Sep 2023, 6:55 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the next few days.

The city witnessed occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers till evening on Thursday.

The weather agency has said that moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai on Friday with the intensity picking up on the weekend.

A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai for September 16, 17 and 18 indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under an 'Orange' alert for September 17.

The IMD has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 15 to 18.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms at isolated places is very likely over these regions during the above period," IMD said.

Enhanced rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Vidarbha from September 14 onwards.

IMD's Weather Forecast For Maharashtra

District: Mumbai

  • September 15: Moderate rain - very likely

  • September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely

  • September 17: Heavy rainfall at a few places - very likely

District: Palghar

  • September 15: Moderate rain - very likely

  • September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely

  • September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely

District: Thane

  • September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places - very likely

  • September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely

  • September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely

District: Raigad

  • September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places - very likely

  • September 16: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely

  • September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely

District: Pune

  • September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely

  • September 16: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely

  • September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely

Check out the weather forecast for other districts of Maharashtra here:

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra weather forecas. Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra weather forecast. Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maharashtra weather forecast. Source: IMD

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT