Monsoon Update: Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall On Weekend
The weather agency has said that moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai on Friday with the intensity picking up on the weekend.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the next few days.
The city witnessed occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers till evening on Thursday.
A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai for September 16, 17 and 18 indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under an 'Orange' alert for September 17.
The IMD has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 15 to 18.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms at isolated places is very likely over these regions during the above period," IMD said.
Enhanced rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Vidarbha from September 14 onwards.
IMD's Weather Forecast For Maharashtra
District: Mumbai
September 15: Moderate rain - very likely
September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely
September 17: Heavy rainfall at a few places - very likely
District: Palghar
September 15: Moderate rain - very likely
September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely
September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely
District: Thane
September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places - very likely
September 16: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places - very likely
September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely
District: Raigad
September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places - very likely
September 16: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely
September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places - very likely
District: Pune
September 15: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely
September 16: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely
September 17: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- very likely
Check out the weather forecast for other districts of Maharashtra here:
Maharashtra weather forecas. Source: IMD
Maharashtra weather forecast. Source: IMD
Maharashtra weather forecast. Source: IMD