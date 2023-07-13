Monsoon Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 14; Check Weather Forecast
Rainfall activity over Central India and Peninsular India will be normal till July 14 and subdued during July 15-16.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely over Northeast India & Sikkim on July 13.
The weather agency has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and decrease thereafter.
In a press release dated July 12, IMD said that there will be a decrease in rainfall activity over northwest India, however, rainfall activity is likely to continue over Gangetic Plains during next 4 days.
Rainfall activity over Central India and Peninsular India will be normal till July 14 and subdued during July 15-16 and increase thereafter.
IMD's Weather Forecast And Warning
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during next 1 day and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan during July 13-16 and over Himachal Pradesh on July 15 and 16.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 1 day and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on July 14 and 15; Jharkhand during July 13-14.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 13.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 4 days; Vidarbha during July 13-14.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 13.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra during the next 4 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 14-16; Gujarat region on July 15-16.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on July 13 and 14.