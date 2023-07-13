Monsoon Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 14; Check Weather Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely over Northeast India & Sikkim on July 13.

The weather agency has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and decrease thereafter.

In a press release dated July 12, IMD said that there will be a decrease in rainfall activity over northwest India, however, rainfall activity is likely to continue over Gangetic Plains during next 4 days.

Rainfall activity over Central India and Peninsular India will be normal till July 14 and subdued during July 15-16 and increase thereafter.