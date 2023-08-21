Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over UP, Uttarakhand & Other Regions; See Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over northeast India and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

The IMD also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh for the next 2-3 days.

In its press release, IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

"Monsoon Trough is active and runs south of its normal position. It is likely to shift northwards gradually towards north of its normal position during next 2-3 days," IMD said.