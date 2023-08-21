Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over UP, Uttarakhand & Other Regions; See Full Forecast
The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over northeast India and Sikkim during the next 5 days.
The IMD also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh for the next 2-3 days.
In its press release, IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
"Monsoon Trough is active and runs south of its normal position. It is likely to shift northwards gradually towards north of its normal position during next 2-3 days," IMD said.
IMD Weather Forecast and Warnings
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely:
Over Himachal Pradesh from August 22 to 25
Over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh from August 21 to 25
Over West Uttar Pradesh from August 21 to 24
Over East Rajasthan from August 21 to 22
Over north Haryana-Chandigarh on August 22.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from August 21 to 24, over Himachal Pradesh August 23 and 24 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Madhya Pradesh from August 21 to 23, and over East Madhya Pradesh on August 22 and 23
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/ thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days; over Gangetic West Bengal on August 24 and 25; over Odisha and Jharkhand from August 23 and 25 and over Bihar from August 22 and 25.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 24 and 25; over Bihar from August 22 and 25. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 22 and 23.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya from August 21 to 25 and over Arunachal Pradesh from August 23 to 25.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Tamil Nadu on August 22.
No significant weather over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.