Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Odisha, Telangana And Other Places From September 2
Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that a fresh heavy rainfall spell is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from September 2.
In its daily weather forecast, IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and extreme south Peninsular India during the next 3-4 days.
The weather agency added that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Check IMD's Weather Forecast For The Next Few Days
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on September 2 and 3 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next the 5 days.
East India: An increase in rainfall activity is very likely from September 2 with Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 30 to September 3, Gangetic West Bengal on September 3 and over Odisha on September 2 and 3.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over south Chhattisgarh on September 2 and 3.
South India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from August 30 to September 1 and over Kerala on August 30-31 over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 2 and 3.
Subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days. Hot and Humid weather is likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 2 days.