Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Odisha, Telangana And Other Places From September 2

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that a fresh heavy rainfall spell is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from September 2.

In its daily weather forecast, IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and extreme south Peninsular India during the next 3-4 days.

The weather agency added that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.