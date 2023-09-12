Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over MP, Jharkhand, Odisha And Other States

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha.

The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next 3-4 days.

The weather agency in a post on X (formerly Twitter) issued a 'Red Alert' for Odisha on September 12 and 13. For Chhattisgarh, an 'Orange Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.

An 'Orange alert' for Assam and Meghalaya has also been issued by the IMD predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 12.