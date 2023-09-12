Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over MP, Jharkhand, Odisha And Other States
The weather agency in a post on X (formerly Twitter) issued a 'Red Alert' for Odisha on September 12 and 13.
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha.
The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next 3-4 days.
The weather agency in a post on X (formerly Twitter) issued a 'Red Alert' for Odisha on September 12 and 13. For Chhattisgarh, an 'Orange Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.
An 'Orange alert' for Assam and Meghalaya has also been issued by the IMD predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 12.
Red Alert: #Odisha prepare for Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall, with Extremely Heavy Rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 12th and 13th September. Stay safe and prepared! pic.twitter.com/PWHdH1JPRO— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 12, 2023
Check IMD's Weather Forecast Here
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over southern parts of Uttar Pradesh on September 12 and over Uttarakhand from September 13 to 16.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh from September 12-16; Vidarbha from September 13 to 16; Chhattisgarh from September 12 to 15 and West Madhya Pradesh from September 14 to 16.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over south Chhattisgarh on September 12.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Odisha from September 12 to 15; Jharkhand from September 13 to 15; over Gangetic West Bengal from September 12 to 14 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 15 and 16.
Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha on September 12 and 13 and very heavy rainfall on September 14.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on September 12; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and 13 and over Telangana on September 12 and 16.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa on September 16, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 15 and 16.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on September 16 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 12 to 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya on September 12.