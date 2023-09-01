Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Kerala, Vidarbha And Other Regions; Check Forecast
There will be subdued rainfall activity over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days, IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted an increase in rainfall activity over East and east central India from September 2.
IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar islands during the next 5 days and over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from September 3 to 5.
Weather Forecast By IMD
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 1 to 3.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 05 days; Gangetic West Bengal on September 3 and over Odisha from September 2 to 5.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from September 3 to 5.
South India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely:
Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka on September 1 and 2
Over North Interior Karnataka on September 3 and 4
Over Kerala from September 1 to 5
Over Rayalaseema on September 3 and 4
Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from September 3 to 5.
Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.
IMD Weather Forecast For September 2023
After subdued rainfall resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the weather office said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference virtually, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109% of the long period average of 167.9 mm.
However, Mohapatra said even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.
(With PTI inputs)