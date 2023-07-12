Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Bihar And Uttar Pradesh Till July 13

Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.

Over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on July 14 and 15, Jharkhand during July 12-14.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 12.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 12 and 13.

West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 14 and 15.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala during next 4 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 12, South Interior Karnataka on July 13 and 14.