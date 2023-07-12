Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Bihar And Uttar Pradesh Till July 13
IMD said that normal rainfall activity is likely over the country except Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.
The India Meteorological Department has said that extremely heavy rainfall activity is expected over Northeast India and Sikkim.
The weather agency also said that Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 13.
In a press release on July 11, IMD said that normal rainfall activity is likely over the country except Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, where it is likely to be below normal during the next 3 days.
Take A Look At IMD's Weather Forecast And Warning
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.
Over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on July 14 and 15, Jharkhand during July 12-14.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 12.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 12 and 13.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 14 and 15.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala during next 4 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 12, South Interior Karnataka on July 13 and 14.