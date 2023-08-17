Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States For Next Few Days; Details Here

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall activity over East & adjoining central India from August 17 to 19 and over northeast India from August 17 to 21.

In a statement, IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

The weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand and Bihar was observed in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall was also observed at isolated places over Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.