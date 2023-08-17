Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States For Next Few Days; Details Here
The weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand and Bihar was observed.
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall activity over East & adjoining central India from August 17 to 19 and over northeast India from August 17 to 21.
In a statement, IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
The weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand and Bihar was observed in the past 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall was also observed at isolated places over Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.
IMD Weather Update
East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely:
Over Gangetic West Bengal on August 17.
Over Odisha from August 17 to 19
Over Jharkhand on August 17 and 18
Over Bihar on August 17 and 21
Over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on August 21.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Odisha on August 17 and isolated very heavy rainfall on August 18.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Chhattisgarh from August 17 to 19; over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on August 18 and 19 and over West Madhya Pradesh on August 19.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh on August 18.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from August 17 to 21 and Arunachal Pradesh from August 19 to 21.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on August 17, 18 & 21 and West Uttar Pradesh on August 21.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 17 and 18 and Telangana on August 18 and 19.
Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on August 17 and 18.