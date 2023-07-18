Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These States Till July 21; Check Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over northeast & adjoining east India and over plains of northwest India (except East Rajasthan) during the next 4-5 days.

The weather agency on Monday predicted an extremely heavy rainfall spell over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19.

In a press release on Monday, the weather agency also said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Uttarakhand and central India during next 02 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.