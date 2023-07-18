BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These States Till July 21; Check Weather Forecast
Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These States Till July 21; Check Weather Forecast

IMD has predicted a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Odisha during the next 4 days.

18 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST
BQPrime
Source : Unsplash

The India Meteorological Department has said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over northeast & adjoining east India and over plains of northwest India (except East Rajasthan) during the next 4-5 days.

The weather agency on Monday predicted an extremely heavy rainfall spell over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19.

In a press release on Monday, the weather agency also said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Uttarakhand and central India during next 02 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

IMD Weather Forecast 

Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 18-21; Himachal Pradesh on July 18, 20 & 21; West Rajasthan during July 18-19 and East Rajasthan during July 18-21.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on July 18.

East India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on July 18.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha July 20 and 21.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 18.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over the region (except Marathwada) during next 5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 19; Gujarat region on July 19 & 20 and Saurashtra & Kutch on July 19.

Northeast India: Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 20 and 21.

